Iraq condemns Israeli escalation, calls for urgent international intervention

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "renewed brutal military operations" carried out by Israel against civilians in the Gaza Strip, stressing that these actions constitute a "blatant violation of international and humanitarian law."

In a statement, the ministry stated that "targeting innocent civilians reflects the ongoing policy of repression and aggression pursued by Israel against the Palestinian people."

The ministry called on the international community to "assume its moral and legal responsibilities, and take urgent steps to stop these grave violations and protect Palestinian civilians from continued assaults."

Iraq's foreign ministry also reiterated the country's "steadfast support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle to achieve their freedom and legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state."

Israel has intensified its military operations against Gaza, conducting heavy airstrikes that have resulted in the deaths and disappearances of over 400 individuals, along with dozens of injuries, according to the Gaza government's media office.

The escalation comes amid stalled negotiations for the release of prisoners, with Hamas holding 59 detainees, half of whom are believed to be alive, while the others were killed during Israeli airstrikes or failed rescue attempts.