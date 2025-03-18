Israel kills more than 400 across Gaza, Hamas blames Netanyahu

Shafaq News/ Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza on Tuesday, launching a series of airstrikes across the enclave. The escalation comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered intensified military action against Hamas, according to Israel’s public broadcaster.

Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel resumed its offensive after Hamas “repeatedly refused to return hostages and rejected offers from [US envoy] Witkoff and other mediators.” Israel has pledged to continue its operations until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that at least 413 people were killed in Gaza on Tuesday alone. “Hospitals in the sector have received 413 victims so far due to the ongoing bombardment since early morning,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that search efforts are underway for those still trapped under the rubble.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of violating the ceasefire agreement and putting hostages at risk. “Netanyahu and his government have decided to overturn the ceasefire agreement, putting prisoners in Gaza at an unknown fate,” the group said in a statement.

The group also called on mediators to hold Netanyahu and the Israeli government responsible for the ceasefire breakdown and urged the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take action in support of Gaza.

The escalation follows 85 days of ceasefire, during which diplomatic efforts attempted to negotiate an extension. US envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff criticized Hamas’s response to the ceasefire proposal, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

Hamas continues to hold 59 of the 250 hostages taken during its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.