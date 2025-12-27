Fire engulfs market at displaced persons camp near Zakho

Shafaq News – Zakho

A large fire broke out on Saturday at the market of the Bajed Kandala displaced persons camp, southwest of Zakho in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan Region, a government source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the blaze destroyed more than 20 commercial shops, causing extensive material damage.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, which has not yet been officially identified, according to the source.

Kurdistan hosts nearly one million displaced persons and refugees, including roughly 664,000 internally displaced (IDP) Iraqis and nearly 242,000 refugees, many of whom fled conflict and instability elsewhere in Iraq and neighboring countries since the rise of ISIS and subsequent crises.