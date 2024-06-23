Iraq fire incidents down 44% in first half of 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities recorded over 5,500 fire incidents nationwide in the first five months of 2024, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

While quite significant, the figure represents a 44% decrease compared to the 10,019 fires reported during the same period in 2023.

The ministry's spokesperson, Brigadier Miqdad Miri, singled out electrical malfunctions as the leading cause of fires, followed by arson, negligence, and improper disposal of cigarettes.