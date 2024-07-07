Fire breaks out at a military base in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A fire erupted at the Imam Ali Airbase in Iraq's southern governorate of Dhi Qar governor on Sunday, damaging water treatment facilities but causing no injuries, a security source reported on Sunday.

The source, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, attributed the blaze to an electrical malfunction within 10 water treatment (RO) caravans on the base, possibly exacerbated by the scorching summer temperatures.

Civil defense firefighters stationed at the airbase swiftly extinguished the flames, preventing casualties, according to the source. "However, the fire caused material damage to the caravans and surrounding equipment."