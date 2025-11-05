Fire destroys over 30 shops in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday in a popular market in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq, destroying more than 30 shops, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The blaze caused material losses worth hundreds of millions of dinars and erupted in the city of Al-Shatra, north of the province, where more than 10 Civil Defense teams managed to contain the flames before they spread to other parts of the market, according to our correspondent.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with a forensic team deployed to determine its origin and circumstances.

The Civil Defense Directorate previously reported a 58% nationwide drop in fire incidents in 2025, attributing the decline to stricter safety enforcement.