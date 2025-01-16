Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire, dozens killed

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched intense overnight airstrikes on Gaza, killing dozens, just hours after a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel was announced.

The Gaza Civil Defense reported that at least 20 Palestinians were killed in a series of strikes targeting various locations across the enclave.

“The occupation’s attacks have not stopped despite the ceasefire announcement,” Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told AFP. “The Israeli aggression is escalating, causing civilian casualties across the region.”

Shortly after the initial toll, the Civil Defense issued another statement confirming five more deaths and over 10 injuries in an airstrike on a residential building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City.

The renewed violence comes on the heels of an announcement by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who confirmed a ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported Wednesday that the ongoing Israeli campaign, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has resulted in 46,707 deaths and over 110,265 injuries in the enclave.