Trade war escalates: China hits US with 34% tariff

Shafaq News/ China will enforce a 34% tariff on all US-made products starting April 10, mirroring the rate announced under President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff package, the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

The move is reportedly part of a broader retaliation campaign that includes new export restrictions on critical rare earth minerals and trade penalties against several US companies. China’s Ministry of Commerce also lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization, accusing the US of breaching multilateral trade obligations. “The so-called reciprocal tariffs seriously violate WTO rules and destabilize the global trade order,” the ministry declared.

“China firmly opposes these unilateral measures.”

As part of the response, Beijing imposed curbs on the export of rare earth elements such as samarium—used in defense and aerospace—and gadolinium, critical in medical imaging. Additional restrictions are expected to impact the electric vehicle and semiconductor sectors.

Separately, China’s customs authority suspended poultry imports from four US suppliers due to traces of furazolidone, a banned substance, and salmonella contamination. Sorghum shipments from C&D Inc. were also blocked over mold content.

China further added 27 firms to its trade control list, including High Point Aerotechnologies and Universal Logistics Holding. Sixteen of these companies are now prohibited from importing dual-use goods with potential military applications.

Additional measures include an anti-monopoly investigation into DuPont China Group and an anti-dumping probe targeting X-ray and CT scanner components imported from the US and India.

Earlier, Beijing imposed a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas, along with a separate 10% duty on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-engine vehicles.