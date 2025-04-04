Passover holiday: Israel turns Syrian territory into tourist attraction

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Israeli army announced that it will open a restricted military zone inside Syrian territory to “organized tourist visits” during the upcoming Passover holiday.

The army noted that the tours will be coordinated with the Northern Command, the 210th Division, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, and local educational and regional organizations, including the Keshet Yehonatan Educational Center and the Golan Field School.

According to Israeli media outlets, visitors will be allowed to explore scenic areas along the Yarmouk River and access military observation posts in zones captured during recent operations in southwestern Syria.

The initiative, scheduled to run through the Passover holiday ending April 19, comes after Israel’s expanded military presence beyond the disengagement line near Mount Hermon, following the collapse of al-Assad regime in December 2024.

Additionally, Israeli forces have conducted repeated airstrikes across Syria in recent months, dismantling much of the Syrian army’s remaining infrastructure.