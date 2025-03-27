Syria under fire: Israel hits Latakia port

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes late Wednesday on port and military targets in Syria’s coastal city of Latakia, Syrian state media reported.

According to SANA, the strikes hit areas near Al-Bayda Port and locations within the city. Emergency teams were dispatched, but casualty figures and damage assessments remain unclear.

مراسل سانا باللاذقية: طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي استهدفت بعدة غارات جوية محيط الميناء الأبيض ومدينة اللاذقية قبل قليل، فيما تعمل الجهات المختصة على التأكد من عدم وجود إصابات في أماكن الاستهدافات.#سانا #سوريا pic.twitter.com/dY0uzvJDa9 — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) March 27, 2025

The bombardment also struck sites linked to the Syrian army’s 110th Brigade. Separately, explosions were reported in Koum Mhaires village in northern Quneitra, coinciding with what was described as an “Israeli ground incursion.”

Israeli military has not issued a statement.

Earlier, Israeli military announced targeting two military bases in Syria’s Homs province.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, Israel has escalated operations in Syria, targeting strategic infrastructure and advancing into key areas.

Israeli forces have launched more than 350 airstrikes, aiming to dismantle missile depots, radar installations, and chemical weapons facilities. Strikes have primarily focused on Damascus, Homs, and Tartous, reportedly destroying over 70% of Syria’s military assets, including aircraft and naval vessels.

In addition to aerial campaigns, Israeli troops have entered southern Syria, occupying parts of the Golan Heights buffer zone—actions analysts say breach the 1974 disengagement agreement. Forces have also expanded to positions such as Mount Hermon, where they are reportedly reinforcing their hold for long-term control.