Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah-linked fuel depots in western Syria, reports SOHR

Shafaq News/ On Friday evening, a series of powerful explosions were heard following fresh Israeli airstrikes in western Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to the Observatory, the strikes targeted fuel depots operated by Syrian elements affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah near the village of Khirbet al-Tina, west of the Homs refinery, on the Safita-Homs road. Additional strikes were reported on warehouses near the city of Hama.

The Syrian regime's air defenses attempted to intercept the Israeli attack but failed, allowing the missiles to reach their intended targets. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the struck locations.

Since the start of 2024, the Syrian Observatory has documented 60 Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, comprising 43 airstrikes and 17 ground assaults. These strikes have resulted in the destruction of approximately 122 targets, including weapons depots, ammunition storage sites, command centers, and military vehicles.

The attacks have caused the deaths of 178 military personnel and injured 103 others with varying degrees of severity.