Israeli drone strikes Hezbollah vehicles in Syria's Homs

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone attacked two vehicles believed to belong Lebanese military group, Hezbollah, in Syria's governorate of Homs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

According to the Observatory, the strike hit a car and a truck of Lebanon's Hezbollah en route to al-Dabaa military airport, in al-Qusayr area.

"Confirmed reports indicate that two individuals were killed and others injured, with their nationalities yet to be identified," SOHR said.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented 41 Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, including 29 airstrikes and 12 ground attacks. These strikes have resulted in the targeting and destruction of approximately 83 sites, including weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers, and vehicles.

The strikes have led to the deaths of 141 military personnel and the wounding of 57 others with varying degrees of injuries.