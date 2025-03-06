Exclusive: 13 police killed in Northern Syria clashes

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, at least 13 police officers were killed in northern Syria’s coastal region as clashes escalated between security forces and supporters of the former Syrian regime, multiple sources confirmed.

A Syrian Defense Ministry official told Shafaq News that army units had been deployed to Jableh to reinforce police and security forces. "The death toll currently stands at 13 officers," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Fighting in Jableh remains intense, a source familiar with the situation told Shafaq News, calling the clashes "the most dangerous since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime."

As violence spread, authorities in the nearby city of Tartous imposed a citywide curfew late Thursday, effective from 10:00 p.m. until 10y."

محافظة طرطوس: بناءً على التوجيهات الأمنية والاحتياطات اللازمة لضمان سلامة المواطنين، تعلن إدارة الأمن العام في مدينة طرطوس فرض حظر تجوال عام، وذلك اعتباراً من الساعة 10:00 مساء اليوم ، وحتى الساعة 10:00 صباحاً من يوم غد الجمعة الموافق لـ 7 آذار 2025.#سانا pic.twitter.com/L5YpviAItX — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) March 6, 2025

State news agency SANA reported that large military reinforcements were being sent to Jableh and its outskirts to support security forces and restore order. The Defense Ministry said these reinforcements were assisting in countering coordinated attacks by al-Assad loyalists.

أرتال لقوات الأمن العام في مدينة إعزاز شمال حلب تستعد للتوجه إلى منطقة جبلة وريفها، ضمن التعزيزات التي دفعت بها وزارة الداخلية.#سانا pic.twitter.com/qVRA5IqFvR — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) March 6, 2025

Earlier, SANA reported that remnants of the former regime had attacked a security checkpoint near Jableh and targeted civilian vehicles. Local officials in Latakia province said security forces had encircled al-Assad loyalists in the villages of Beit Aana and Daliah, where gunfire had earlier struck a security vehicle.