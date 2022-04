Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree to offer an amnesty to citizens involved in terrorism-related activities not leading to deaths, the SANA news agency reported.

The decision covers all people who committed crimes before 2022.

Al-Assad has issued several amnesty decrees during the nearly 11-year civil war in Syria, aiming to allow the Syrians who broke specific laws to return to everyday life.