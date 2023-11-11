Syrian President urges fundamental tools for pressure on the West amid war on Gaza

On Saturday, Shafaq News/ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad asserted that the resilience of the Palestinian resistance has enforced a transformative reality in the region, providing political leverage to alter existing equations.

Speaking at the emergency Arab-Islamic Joint Summit in Riyadh, convened to address the situation in Palestinian territories, President al-Assad criticized "32 years of unsuccessful peace efforts," highlighting the heightened "aggression of the Zionist entity and the exacerbated injustice and misery faced by Palestinians."

President al-Assad emphasized that Gaza is not merely an isolated issue but is integral to the broader Palestinian struggle, representing its essence and embodying the blatant expression of its people's suffering. He underscored the need for tangible pressure tools, stating that without them, any actions or speeches lack meaningful impact.

The Syrian President warned against Arab passivity, asserting that increased "Arab meekness correlates with heightened Zionist ferocity and massacres against Arab nations." He urged a unified and comprehensive approach by Arab and Islamic countries in dealing with recurring events related to the Palestinian issue.