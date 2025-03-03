Israeli airstrikes hit military facilities in Syria’s Tartus

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Monday evening targeting military facilities in Syria, according to Syrian media reports.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that the strikes hit areas near Syria’s coastal Tartus region, with no confirmed casualties. Civil defense teams and specialized units were deployed to assess the damage and identify the exact locations affected.

The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X that the strikes targeted “a military site used to store combat equipment belonging to the ousted Syrian regime in the Al-Qardaha area.”

#عاجل ⭕️ أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل في منطقة القرداحة في سوريا على موقع عسكري تم استخدامه لتخزين وسائل قتالية تابعة للنظام السوري المخلوع. ⭕️نظرًا للتطورات الأخيرة في المنطقة تقرر مهاجمة بنى تحتية داخل الموقع. ⭕️ يواصل جيش الدفاع مراقبة ما يحدث على الجبهة السورية وسيعمل كل ما… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 3, 2025

The attack comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Israel repeatedly striking targets in Syria.