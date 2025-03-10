1,400+ dead: Syria coast operation ends

Shafaq News/ The military operation in Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus has concluded, the Ministry of Defense in the Syrian transitional administration announced on Monday.

In multiple posts on X, the ministry’s spokesperson, Hassan Abdul Ghani, said the campaign successfully repelled attacks on key infrastructure and secured major roadways. “Security forces neutralized security cells and remnants of the former [al-Assad] regime in Latakia’s towns of Al-Mukhtariya, Muzayraa, and al-Zubar, as well as in Tartus’ towns of Al-Dalia, Taanita, and Qadmous,” Abdul Ghani stated.

As for future plans, Abdul Ghani noted that new measures are in place to continue countering regime remnants and addressing potential threats. “Security forces will reinforce their presence to ensure stability, maintain security, and protect residents.”

The coastal region, a stronghold of the country’s Alawite minority, has experienced mounting security tensions and violence, with clashes resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a death toll of 1,454 people as of March 6, including women and children.

In response, the Syrian presidency announced the formation of an independent national committee to investigate the violence.

Lebanon's An-Nahar newspaper reported earlier that a new wave of displacement from Alawite-majority villages in the coastal region had intensified pressure on Lebanese towns near the Al-Kabir River.