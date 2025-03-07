Syrian forces take full control of Tartus and Latakia

Shafaq News/ Syrian government forces have taken full control of Tartus and Latakia, the Syrian Ministry of Defense revealed on Friday.

On Thursday evening, violent clashes erupted between Syrian government forces and former regime armed groups in Latakia province.

The ministry’s spokesperson Hassan Abdul Ghani stated on X that military units had executed encirclement operations, tightening their grip on remaining opposition fighters and former regime officers.

“Those refusing to surrender their weapons would face severe consequences,” Abdul Ghani warned, stressing that the state would not tolerate further resistance. Any attempts to destabilize the country would be met with decisive action, he added, asserting that “the era of the Ba’ath Party’s rule had ended and would not return.”

Abdul Ghani urged civilians who had mobilized in support of government forces to return to their homes, assuring them that the situation was under control and operations were proceeding as planned.