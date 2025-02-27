Syria: Armed clashes in Rural Damascus leave injuries

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, clashes erupted in western Rural Damascus, Syria, between Syrian security forces and gunmen, resulting in injuries.

"Some remnants of the fallen [Bashar Al-Assad] regime attacked a checkpoint belonging to the General Security Directorate on the outskirts of the Jadidat al-Fadl village and opened fire on the forces stationed there," stated the security official for Rural Damascus, Hussam Al-Tahan.

The attack reportedly led to the injury of two checkpoint personnel.

In a similar incident, tensions escalated in Al-Qardaha, a town in Latakia province, following an attack on a security checkpoint late Wednesday night into Thursday. Groups affected by the security measures attempted to block and attack the checkpoint, incite chaos, and assault the town’s police station, according to the Director of the General Security Directorate in the province.