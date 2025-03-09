Monitor: Death toll in Syrian coastal clashes surpasses 1,000

Shafaq News/ The death toll from violent clashes in Syria’s coastal region has risen to more than 1,000, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

"The number of fatalities in the coastal region has reached 1,018," SOHR stated, including 745 civilians were "executed in sectarian massacres."

The monitor also confirmed the deaths of 125 members of the security forces and defense ministry personnel, including fighters from current pro-government forces. And 148 armed men linked to remnants of the former regime, along with their local supporters, were killed in the fighting.

Syria’s coastal region, a stronghold of the country’s Alawite minority, has endured several days of intense violence. Security forces have described the clashes as a battle against "remnants of the former regime," referring to armed groups resisting the new government.

On Saturday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense stated that government forces were "continuing to pursue followers of the former regime," asserting that the situation remained under control.