Iraq security sweep: Killings, suicides, and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 27, 2025.

- Civilian Killed, Armed Dispute Wounds One (Baghdad)

Gunmen killed a civilian in eastern Baghdad, while a separate armed dispute in the south of the capital left one person seriously injured and another arrested.

- Three Suicides Recorded (Baghdad)

Three people died by suicide in separate incidents across Baghdad, including two by hanging and one by jumping from a bridge.

- Suspicious Package Found (Kirkuk)

Security forces investigated a suspicious package delivered as a gift to a home in Kirkuk, later found to contain ammunition and a hand grenade.

- Motorcycle Theft Gang Arrested (Baghdad)

Police arrested members of a gang known for stealing motorcycles using blunt weapons in Al-Mahmoudiya.

- Tribal Dispute Contained by Force (Dhi Qar)

Security forces intervened to stop a violent tribal clash over land in northern Al-Nasiriyah, enforcing a ceasefire.

- Train Kills Man (Dhi Qar)

A man in his forties was killed after being struck by a train south of Al-Nasiriyah, with investigations underway to determine the circumstances.