Ballistic missile debris falls in Iraq’s Babil province

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Fragments of a ballistic missile landed in Iraq’s Babil province on Sunday without causing casualties or property damage, the province’s Media Crisis Cell announced, amid continued regional security tensions.

In a statement, the cell indicated that specialized teams located a rocket warhead in the Al-Siyaha area, after which security forces sealed the site while technical units began procedures to secure the location and safely remove the missile remnants to protect nearby residents.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have experienced a series of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions amid the wider regional escalation.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation