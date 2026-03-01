Projectile falls south of Iraq’s Babil amid US-Israel-Iran escalation

Shafaq News- Babil

A missile landed in a village south of Iraq’s Babil province on Sunday due to a technical malfunction, with no damage or casualties, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The projectile’s origin and type remain undetermined.

Speaking to our agency, Babil Police Command media director Col. Ammar Al-Shammari stated that only aerial sounds were heard over the province and that no new strikes occurred within its administrative boundaries. Authorities have not released additional information.

On Saturday, missile debris fell near a residential house in Al-Hawaij village in Al-Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk, without reported casualties, according to Shafaq News security sources. Witnesses also reported projectiles crossing the skies over Chamchamal in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, Daquq in Kirkuk, and Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin, amid escalating confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.