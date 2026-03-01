US Embassy in Baghdad raises alert as missile attacks, protests escalate

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday issued a nationwide security alert urging American citizens in Iraq to exercise heightened caution, shelter in place when necessary, and avoid large gatherings amid ongoing missile and drone threats and anti-US demonstrations.

In a statement, the Embassy said reports of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace continue and that active threats to US interests, including restaurants, businesses, and individuals, are under close monitoring. It described the security environment as complex and subject to rapid change.

The advisory comes amid heightened regional tensions following US-Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes across Iraq and the Gulf. Demonstrations against the United States were also reported near the Embassy’s compound, with additional calls for protests circulating nationwide, following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The embassy warned that gatherings could turn violent and urged citizens to remain alert, maintain a low profile, and avoid crowds.

The US Embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate General in Erbil remain open for critical operations only.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State continues to maintain a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Iraq, advising Americans not to enter the country for any reason. Iraqi airspace remains closed and may reopen or shut at short notice.