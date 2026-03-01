Four new explosions rock Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Four explosions shook Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday, amid rising tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

It remains unclear whether the blasts resulted from a missile strike or from US-led Coalition air defense interceptions. The extent of the damage has not yet been determined, while authorities did not comment on the incident.

Earlier today, two attacks struck the Harir Air Base in Erbil. The base, hosting US forces, was hit twice in the early hours. The first strike occurred shortly after 4 a.m., followed by a second around 8:30 a.m. The scope of the damage remains uncertain.

Smoke was also observed yesterday near Erbil International Airport, which handles civilian flights and contains a military section used by Global Coalition forces. Four loud explosions reverberated near the base, with the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service later confirming that the US-led Coalition intercepted and destroyed several missiles and drones over Erbil province.