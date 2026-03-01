Harir Air Base in Erbil hit in twin morning strikes

Shafaq News- Erbil

Two new attacks targeted the Harir Air Base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday, amid heightened tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The base, which hosts US forces, was struck twice beginning in the early hours of the morning. The first attack occurred shortly after 4 a.m., followed by a second around 8:30 a.m. The extent of the damage remains unclear.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

On Saturday, columns of smoke were seen rising near Erbil International Airport, which hosts civilian flights and a military section used by Global Coalition forces. Four loud explosions were also heard near the Base, with the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service later confirming that the US-led Coalition intercepted and shot down several missiles and drones over Erbil province.

The attacks come after coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran, which Washington described as measures against “imminent threats.” In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, while regional outlets reported strikes near facilities in Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.