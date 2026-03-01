Oman faces first recorded attack amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Muscat

Two drones targeted Oman’s Duqm commercial port, injuring a foreign worker, a security source told Oman News Agency on Sunday.

The source said one drone struck a mobile worker accommodation inside the port, causing the injury, while debris from the second drone fell near nearby fuel storage tanks, marking the first recorded attack on Oman.

The Sultanate condemned the attack, affirming that all necessary measures are being taken to address any threat to the safety of residents and national security. Oman’s police urged fishermen and owners of recreational boats in the Musandam governorate to refrain from sailing during this period. The US Embassy in Oman also advised its staff and citizens to seek shelter amid the ongoing security situation.

#عاجل / أفاد مصدر أمني بتعرض ميناء #الدقم التجاري لاستهداف بطائرتين مسيرتين، استهدفت إحداها سكن عمال متنقل، أدت إلى إصابة عامل وافد، فيما سقط حطام الأخرى في منطقة بالقرب من خزانات الوقود دون خسائر بشرية أو مادية. وتؤكد #سلطنة_عمان إدانتها لهذا الاستهداف، وأنها تتخذ كافة… — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) March 1, 2026

Separately, Oman’s Maritime Security Center reported that the oil tanker SKYLIGHT, flying the flag of Palau, was targeted about five nautical miles north of Khasab Port in the Musandam province. "All 20 crew members were evacuated safely, including 15 Indian nationals and five Iranian nationals," the center said, adding, "Initial reports indicate that four crew members sustained varying degrees of injury."

مركز الأمن البحري يعلن تعرض ناقلة النفط (SKYLIGHT) وتحمل علم جمهورية (بالاو) للاستهداف، على بعد (5) أميال بحرية شمال ميناء #خصب بمحافظة #مسندم، وتم إخلاء جميع طاقم الناقلة المكون من (۲۰) شخصًا، بينهم (15) شخصًا يحملون الجنسية الهندية، و(5) أشخاص من الجنسية الإيرانية، وتفيد… — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) March 1, 2026

Earlier, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi said that the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran have disrupted nuclear talks, warning Washington against being “sucked in further” into the conflict.

The comments follow coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran, including a recent attack on a school in Hormozgan province that resulted in more than 50 casualties, including children. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.