USD/IQD exchange rates fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar declined at midday trading on Sunday in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,200 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 157,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,750 dinars and bought it at 154,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,950 dinars and buying prices at 153,850 dinars.