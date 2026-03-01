USD/IQD exchange rates increase in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Saturday’s156,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,500 dinars and bought it at 156,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices reached 156,500 dinars.