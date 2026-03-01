Iran seals Strait of Hormuz to global trade

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has barred US ships from the “Persian Gulf” and suspended commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior official noted to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

According to Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, no American ship has the right to enter the Gulf, adding that trade through the strait is “currently prohibited until further notice.”

On Saturday, the Iranian military warned that the Strait of Hormuz was unsafe amid ongoing attacks involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Ship tracking data indicates that most commercial vessels have halted on both sides of the strait, while Iranian and Chinese warships continue operations.

The move follows the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described the death as “the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.” The Iranian government declared 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in his honor, suspending state institutions and public events during the holiday period.