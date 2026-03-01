Nineveh Operations Command raises security alert to level (C)

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh Operations Command has placed its forces on heightened alert level (C) following recent security developments, a security source in Nineveh province told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The decision applies to army units, police forces, and other security agencies, with instructions to tighten procedures and field discipline, particularly among commanders and unit leaders, the source said.

Earlier today, another security source reported that a drone struck the headquarters of the Al-Basaer charitable organization in Bartella, in the Nineveh Plain east of Mosul. The building, affiliated with the 30th Brigade of the PMF, sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

Two drones had also fallen elsewhere in Nineveh Plain, one in the Al-Ansar compound and the other in the village of Topzawa, with rocket fragments hitting the Bazwaya water project.

