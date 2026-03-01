Air raid sirens across Israel as Gulf states engage Iranian drones

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran launched fresh missile barrages toward Israel on Sunday, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the West Bank, and northern districts as the conflict with the United States and Israel intensified.

In a statement, Israel’s Home Front Command reported six explosions in Tel Aviv without immediate information on casualties or damage. Alerts were also activated in Haifa and surrounding districts.

#شاهد | دمار هائل وكبير في تل أبيب بعد هجوم صاروخي إيراني صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/r0oLIK7hQt — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 1, 2026

Local Saudi media, meanwhile, reported explosions east of Riyadh, without clarifying their nature or identifying responsibility.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense said that fighter jets intercepted drones and cruise missiles launched from Iran after early warning systems detected them upon entering monitored airspace, confirming no casualties. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense reported engaging hostile aerial targets earlier in the day, without further details.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Minister of State for International Cooperation stated in remarks to CNN that the country would not remain passive in the face of continued missile and drone launches and indicated the possibility of firm measures if attacks persist.

The UAE later confirmed one fatality and nine injuries following strikes on Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Airports reported that an attack on Zayed International Airport killed one Asian national and wounded seven others. In Dubai, two people sustained injuries after debris from intercepted drones fell near residential properties, according to the Government Media Office. Authorities indicated that 209 drones were detected, 195 were neutralized, and the remainder caused limited damage.

تغطية صحفية| مسيرة إيرانية تصيب برجاً في دبي pic.twitter.com/YSLDMBKEv9 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 1, 2026

Earlier, the IRGC had vowed to respond to the “terrorist crime” committed by the United States and Israel through the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that the death of the Supreme Leader “will mark the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.” The Iranian government declared 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in honor of Khamenei, suspending state institutions and public events during the holiday period.