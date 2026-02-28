True Promise 4 Operation begins as Tehran vows to defend against US-Israeli attack

Shafaq News- Tehran

Missiles were launched across the Gulf region on Saturday as Iran began what it called “True Promise 4,” targeting US military bases and firing a new wave of projectiles toward Israel, according to Iranian state media.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military aggression,” framing the strikes as a “legal” response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is capable of targeting all US bases and interests in the region.

So far, reported targets include Al-Juffair Base in Bahrain and Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. Authorities in both countries have not issued detailed statements on potential damage or casualties.

Explosions were also reported in Kuwait, where warning sirens were activated, according to regional media.

