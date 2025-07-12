Israel threatens Iran strikes if nuclear program resumes

Shafaq News – Washington

Israel has warned it could launch military strikes against Iran if Tehran resumes operations at its nuclear facilities, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Citing US and Israeli officials, the report detailed a recent meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, during which Trump voiced a preference for a diplomatic path with Iran. However, he indicated he would not oppose an Israeli decision to take military action if negotiations collapse.

Israeli officials noted that any strike would depend on the seriousness of Iran’s efforts to revive its nuclear program, stressing that Trump aims to use the threat of escalation to encourage Tehran to accept a deal preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Israeli officials also acknowledged that Netanyahu could face pressure from Washington to delay military action. However, they emphasized that Israel may act independently, even without a formal green light from the United States.

This comes as Israeli intelligence has identified suspected covert sites where Iran may attempt to restart nuclear activities, cautioning that it can disrupt those efforts in the short term.