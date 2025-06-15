Trump promises Israel–Iran peace deal

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump vowed on Sunday to broker a peace agreement between Israel and Iran, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he will be the one to make it happen.

Trump, who has repeatedly positioned himself as a global dealmaker, also referenced diplomatic efforts in other conflict zones, including between India and Pakistan. “Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!”

"Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand,” he added. “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

Earlier, the president distanced Washington from Israel’s latest airstrikes, saying the US had “nothing to do” with the overnight attacks on Iranian territory. But he warned Tehran that he would deploy the “full force” of the military should Iran attack US assets in the region, noting that a diplomatic path remained open.

Trump's comments come amid a sharp escalation between Israel and Iran that has drawn in regional actors and raised fears of a broader conflict.