Trump to Hamas: Move quickly on deal or all bets will be off

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump warned Saturday that “all bets will be off” if Hamas fails to act “quickly” on his proposed Gaza peace deal.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump urged immediate action, insisting he would not tolerate delays or any outcome that allows Gaza to again become a threat, and pressing to resolve the issue quickly.

His statement comes ahead of high-level talks in Egypt on Sunday between US and Israeli officials, set to kick off the first phase of the plan. According to Israel’s Channel 12, the initial focus is on implementing a ceasefire and coordinating a hostage-prisoner exchange.

While early discussions will center on the logistics of prisoner releases, broader talks on Israeli withdrawal and post-conflict governance are expected to follow.

Channel 12 identified two key challenges: Hamas’s demand to tie hostage releases to broader political concessions—especially full Israeli withdrawal and Gaza’s future leadership—and Israeli fears that Hamas could use hostages as bargaining chips throughout the process.

Hamas has submitted a formal response to mediators on October 3, agreeing to release all captives—alive and deceased—and to transfer governance of Gaza to an independent, non-partisan authority.