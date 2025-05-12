'Good Faith' step: Trump hails Hamas' planned release of US-Israeli hostage

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has called Hamas' forthcoming release of Israeli-American soldier Idan Alexander, the last known American hostage held alive in Gaza, a gesture of “good faith” toward the United States and mediators working to end the war.

“This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”

Hamas' Move: Prelude to Ceasefire

Hamas confirmed on Sunday it would release Alexander as part of ongoing efforts to facilitate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The group said the step is intended to reopen border crossings and accelerate the entry of humanitarian aid and relief supplies.

Alexander, who served in an elite Israeli infantry unit on the Gaza border, was captured during Hamas’s October 2023 attack. Israeli estimates suggest 59 hostages remain in Gaza, including 21 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 9,900 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, where human rights organizations report widespread abuse, including torture, starvation, and medical neglect, leading to multiple deaths.

Netanyahu Informed of “Gesture to Washington”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the US informed Israel of Hamas’ intention to release Alexander “without any conditions or exchange,” describing it as a gesture of goodwill toward Washington. The move could reportedly pave the way for renewed negotiations based on a proposal by Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff — a plan previously accepted by Israel.

Witkoff’s March proposal involved the release of five Israeli hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire, the release of Palestinian detainees, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza, and talks over a second-phase agreement, according to Israeli media outlets.

Hamas did not reject the plan and instead blamed Netanyahu for sabotaging progress by resuming military operations.

Since the war began in October 2023, over 61,709 Palestinians have been killed and more than 111,588 injured, mostly women and children.

US Tour: Diplomatic Signals

The anticipated release comes ahead of Trump’s planned tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday through Friday. The itinerary notably excludes a stop in Israel, amid rising tensions between Trump and Netanyahu.

Recent media reports allege that Trump has halted direct communication with the Israeli leader over suspicions that Netanyahu has been manipulating the US administration behind the scenes.