Hamas: Trump enables Netanyahu to ditch ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Hamas rejected threats by US President Donald Trump, accusing him of helping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu evade the Gaza ceasefire deal, tighten the blockade, and worsen the suffering of Gaza people.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoua stressed that the only way to secure the release of the remaining Israeli captives is for Israel to move to the second phase of negotiations and adhere to the agreement brokered by mediators.

The ceasefire, which took effect in January, was negotiated with Trump’s envoy participating alongside officials from the outgoing Biden administration. It outlines a phased process in which hostages would be released, leading to discussions on a permanent resolution to the war. The first phase of the truce ended on Saturday. Since then, Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza, insisting Hamas must release the remaining hostages before further negotiations on ending the war can proceed. Palestinian officials warn that the blockade could push Gaza’s 2.3 million residents to the brink of starvation.

Trump issued his latest threats after meeting with former hostages at the White House on Wednesday. “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job. No Hamas member will be safe if you don’t comply,” he said. Posting on his official platform, he began his statement in Hebrew: “‘Shalom, Hamas’—it means hello and goodbye. You choose. Release all the hostages now, not later. Return the bodies of those you killed immediately, or it’s over for you. Only the sick and deranged keep bodies. You are sick and deranged.”

Addressing Gaza’s residents, he added: “A bright future awaits, but not if you keep holding hostages. If you do, you are dead! Make the right choice. Release the hostages now, or face the consequences.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House confirmed that the US had direct contact with Hamas, which Washington designates as a terrorist organization, adding that Israel had been consulted on the matter.