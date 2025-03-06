US breaks decades-long policy with direct Hamas talks

Shafaq News/ The United States has held direct talks with Hamas for the first time, marking a "landmark" shift from its longstanding policy of not negotiating with groups it designates as "terrorist."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Adam Boehler, is leading the negotiations. "He has the authority to engage with any party," Leavitt stated, emphasizing that "American lives are at stake."

According to US media reports, the discussions have primarily focused on securing the release of American hostages still held in Gaza. However, the talks have also touched upon broader goals, including the release of all remaining hostages and the establishment of a long-term ceasefire.

This development coincided with the White House’s announcement that President Donald Trump had met with a group of recently freed hostages who were released under a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Following the meeting, Trump issued a statement demanding that Hamas "release all hostages now, not later."

Since 1997, the US has avoided direct communication with Hamas, which it classifies as a terrorist organization.

In response to these talks, Gordon Gray, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, clarified that this does not signal a shift in US policy.

Reuters reported that the direct talks with Hamas took place in Doha in recent weeks, though the identities of the Hamas representatives have not been disclosed.

Sources revealed that US efforts also include the release of Aidan Alexander, a New Jersey native believed to be the last American hostage still alive in Hamas captivity. Alexander appeared in a video posted by Hamas in November 2024.

Previously, the US engaged with Israel, Qatar, and Egypt as intermediaries to facilitate a ceasefire and the release of hostages, without direct communication with Hamas.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office acknowledged the talks, stating that "Israel has conveyed its position on direct talks with Hamas to the United States." However, the statement did not provide further details. Israel, along with many other nations, considers Hamas a terrorist organization and opposes direct negotiations.

This development comes amid a stalemate in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The first phase, which lasted six weeks, saw the return of 33 hostages to Israel, including eight deceased, while Israel released approximately 1,800 Palestinian detainees.

As the first phase concluded over the weekend, Israel expressed interest in extending it until mid-April, based on a US proposal. Meanwhile, Hamas insists that negotiations for the second phase, which is expected to bring an end to the war, must proceed.

Under the terms of the agreement, the second phase would see the release of all surviving hostages in exchange for the release of additional Palestinian detainees by Israel. The third phase is expected to focus on the reconstruction of Gaza.