Baghdad links digitisation to research reform

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq launched a national digital platform to preserve and provide access to the country’s intellectual, cultural, and historical output through a centralized online system.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Iraqi National Digital Library in Baghdad, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said the project brings together academic, scientific, literary, media, and cultural materials in an integrated digital repository, using internationally recognized archiving technologies to ensure long-term preservation and reliable access for researchers.

The initiative, he said, reflects a broader government approach that links technological modernization with education and research, emphasizing that sustainable economic and industrial development requires parallel investment in knowledge-based institutions.

He added that the platform will support Iraq’s higher-education outreach, including the “Study in Iraq” program, which has attracted more than 11,000 applicants from 55 countries, by providing international students and researchers with access to Iraqi academic resources.

