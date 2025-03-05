Trump warns Hamas: Release hostages or face destruction

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump threatened to eliminate Hamas unless the group releases hostages held in Gaza, demanding that its leaders leave the region "immediately."

In a statement posted on his official platform, Trump opened with a greeting in Hebrew: "Shalom Hamas," meaning both "hello" and "goodbye," before adding: "You can choose. Release all hostages now, not later, and immediately return the bodies of those you killed, or it will be over for you. Only the sick and twisted keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted."

Trump reiterated US support for Israel, saying, "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job. No Hamas member will be safe if you do not comply with my demands. I have just met with your former hostages whose lives you destroyed. This is your last warning.”

He also addressed Gaza’s population, urging them to make a smart choice, "A bright future awaits you, but not if you continue to hold hostages. If you do, you are dead! Make a wise decision. Release the hostages now, or there will be hell to pay later."

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that the United States had engaged in direct talks with Hamas, which it designates as a terrorist organization, noting that these discussions were held in consultation with Israel.

Axios reported that sources familiar with the discussions indicated that the Trump administration had been in direct talks with Hamas regarding the release of American hostages in Gaza and the possibility of reaching a deal to end the ongoing conflict.