Trump: Israel must decide Gaza fate

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Hamas “can’t stay” in Gaza, urging Israel to decide its next move in the war-torn enclave.

In a phone interview with Axios, Trump noted that he does not believe Hamas would accept a hostage release and ceasefire deal under current conditions in Gaza.

He declined to endorse or oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s newly approved plan to take over Gaza City but he “seemed to agree” with Netanyahu’s position that additional military pressure on Hamas is necessary.

Senior Israeli military commanders reportedly oppose the planned offensive, partly over fears it could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages. The plan has also faced significant international backlash due to the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Gaza, but Trump has opted not to intervene, allowing Israel to proceed as it deems fit.

Regarding his latest phone call with Netanyahu, the US president told Axios he had a “good call”.

According to Netanyahu’s office, the two discussed Israel’s intention to seize the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza to end the war by securing the release of hostages and defeating Hamas.