In 24 hours: Israeli strikes kill over 50 in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli air and artillery strikes have killed at least 52 people over the past 24 hours, Gaza-run Health Ministry reported, as the war entered its 675th day.

The fatalities include seven journalists in a strike on a media camp near Al-Shifa Hospital, as well as families sheltering in tented displacement sites in Khan Younis and Gaza City.

عاجل| المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي في غزة: ارتفع عدد الشهداء من الصحفيين إلى (238 شهيداً صحفياً) منذ بداية حرب الإبادة الجماعية على قطاع غزة بعد الإعلان عن استشهاد الزميل الصحفي محمد الخالدي الذي يعمل مع منصة "ساحات" وهو الشهيد السادس في مجزرة مروعة ارتكبها الاحتلال واغتال خلالها 5… pic.twitter.com/qsCfBSscRT — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 11, 2025

Since October 2023, the conflict has killed more than 61,400 people, wounded over 153,000, and left around 10,000 missing. Health authorities say at least 217 have died from hunger and malnutrition, among them 100 children.

Palestinian factions say Israel is weaponizing starvation and systematically targeting civilian infrastructure, while UN agencies warn of looming famine and the collapse of essential services.