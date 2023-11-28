Israeli government approves unprecedented $8 billion annex budget for Gaza war

Shafaq News/ The Israeli government approved an annex budget on Tuesday, allocating an estimated $8 billion to address the needs arising from the ongoing war against Gaza.

The newly approved annex budget, totaling 30 billion Israeli shekels, is designated to cover the war's financial requirements until the current year's conclusion, as reported by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Despite the government's green light, Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's War Cabinet Council, which includes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, voiced opposition to the budget, according to KAN.

Ofir Gendelman, the spokesman for Prime Minister Netanyahu, stated on Monday that the annex budget would not only cater to military needs but also encompass the costs associated with supporting the families of injured and deceased Israelis, as well as those of individuals held in captivity in Gaza.

In recent weeks, various Israeli and international reports have outlined the anticipated economic impacts of the Israeli war against Gaza. The mobilization of nearly 360,000 reservists for military duty has added additional strain to Israel's economic resources.

As part of the military measures implemented during the conflict, Israel has evacuated approximately a quarter of a million residents from areas near Gaza and northern regions bordering Lebanon since October 7. The government has provided accommodations for these evacuees in hotels and residences, covering the associated costs.