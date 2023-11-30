Israel recalls ambassador over Spanish Prime Minister's remarks on Gaza conflict

Shafaq News/ Israel has decided to recall its ambassador to Spain in response to remarks by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who expressed "serious doubt" about the legality of Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced the recall and summoned Spain's ambassador for a reprimand over what Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "shameful remarks" made on a day when Hamas claimed responsibility for a Jerusalem shooting attack that killed three Israelis and injured six.

In an interview with Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE, Sanchez said, "The footage we are seeing and the growing numbers of children dying — I have serious doubt [Israel] is complying with international humanitarian law." He also urged the European Union to recognize a Palestinian state, claiming it would help end the conflict and "stabilize" the region.

Israel had previously summoned the Spanish ambassador on November 24 over a separate incident involving remarks on the Gaza conflict.

Sanchez and his Belgian counterpart, Alexander de Croo, criticized Israel during a visit to Egypt's Rafah crossing on the first day of a temporary Gaza truce.

Israel's Prime Minister's Office stated that the Israeli ambassador's recall was prompted by the Spanish prime minister's "outrageous" comments on a day when Hamas terrorists attacked Israelis in Jerusalem. Sanchez had said, "The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, is completely unacceptable."

The Gaza conflict has led to over 15,000 reported Palestinian casualties since October 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. Israel has faced international scrutiny over civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza.