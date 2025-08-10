Netanyahu: Gaza full control key to freeing hostages

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday, blaming Hamas’s refusal to compromise in ceasefire negotiations.

Netanyahu pointed out at a press conference in Jerusalem that months of negotiations had failed to yield results, accusing Hamas of demanding “terms of surrender,” including a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the release of imprisoned militants, and binding international guarantees preventing renewed Israeli military action.

The only way to secure the release of Israeli hostages was to “defeat Hamas,” he argued, adding that an alternative strategy of encircling remaining Hamas strongholds and carrying out raids was dismissed by most cabinet members as ineffective.

Regarding the duration of the operation, the Israeli PM affirmed he had instructed the Israeli army to shorten the timetable for taking Gaza City, claiming that he does not intend to occupy Gaza, but to defeat Hamas. He also stated that the decision was taken “despite immense pressures from home and abroad to stop the war,” indicating that halting operations earlier would have left Hamas leaders in power and emboldened Israel’s regional adversaries.

Our goal is not to occupy Gaza. Our goal is to free Gaza from Hamas terrorists.Watch my Press conference with foreign media >> pic.twitter.com/42hP6399nN — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Hamas responded in a statement by accusing Netanyahu of trying to absolve Israel and its military of “internationally documented genocide and starvation crimes.”

The group asserted that Netanyahu’s talk of “liberating Gaza” concealed plans for mass displacement, dismantling vital infrastructure, and installing a subordinate administration. It blamed him for exploiting the hostage issue to justify the offensive, despite “killing dozens” in captivity and abandoning previous exchange arrangements.

Citing UN data indicating severe hunger and child fatalities, and alleging that Israel had sealed border crossings and airdropped supplies in hazardous locations or at sea, causing further casualties, Hamas said that over 1,800 Palestinians have died under “engineered starvation” measures, while more than 260 Palestinian journalists have been killed and foreign media kept out of Gaza.

The group appealed to the United Nations and the wider international community to “pass the moral test” by ending the assault, lifting the siege, and prosecuting those responsible for war crimes.