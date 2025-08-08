Netanyahu rebukes Berlin over arms ban, denies Gaza takeover

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced disappointment over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's decision to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

In a post on X, Netanyahu argued that Germany contradicted support for Israel’s “just war against Hamas,” which he described as responsible for “the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

He also dispelled claims that Israel intends to permanently control Gaza, adding that “Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz this evening and expressed his disappointment with Merz's decision to embargo arms to Israel. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 8, 2025

Netanyahu’s comments came amid international condemnation of an Israeli Cabinet plan to assert full military control over Gaza. France and Canada warned the move would worsen the humanitarian crisis and jeopardize hostage safety, while the UN reaffirmed Gaza’s status as part of Palestine.

La France condamne fermement le plan du gouvernement israélien visant à préparer l’occupation intégrale de Gaza. Une telle opération aggraverait une situation déjà catastrophique sans permettre la libération des otages du Hamas, son désarmement et sa reddition. — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) August 8, 2025

Iran also denounced the plan as genocide and urged international legal action and an emergency OIC meeting.