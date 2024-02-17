Israeli President meets Qatar's PM 'secretly' in Munich

Shafaq News / The Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported on Saturday that Israeli President Isaac Herzog met "secretly" with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Germany as part of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024, stating that "the two men discussed the issue of releasing hostages."

According to Israeli Channel 12, Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar, is insisting on his demands during negotiations in Cairo, and there is not a hint of a compromise.

Yedioth Ahronoth further stated that CIA Director William Burns visited Israel and talked with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad Director David Barnea.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "it is still possible to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and release the hostages."

According to media reports, "Hamas proposed releasing all inmates in Israeli prisons who had been arrested up to the day of the signing of the pact. However, Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the request."

Negotiations were held in Cairo, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, to negotiate a cease-fire that involves the release of further captives held by Hamas and Palestinians jailed by Israel.

The war in Gaza reached its 133rd day, with the specter of a humanitarian disaster looming over Rafah, anticipating an Israeli military offensive, coinciding with Egyptian negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of captives and hostages.