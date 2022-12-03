Qatar pressures Hamas to keep Gaza quiet during World Cup, Israeli media

Shafaq News/ Israeli media reported that Qatar has pressured the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group to stay quiet while the Gulf state hosts the World Cup.

The Qatari envoy to Gaza, Mohammad al-Emadi, told Hamas to maintain calm in the Strip through the end of the tournament, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Al-Emadi was sent to Gaza at the start of the World Cup and has since returned to Qatar, Kan said.

The Qataris also attempted to communicate the message to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a rival terror group in Gaza.

The oil-rich Gulf state has leverage in Gaza due to its financial support and relationship with Hamas.

Doha also has low-level ties with Israel, but the two countries do not share formal diplomatic relations.