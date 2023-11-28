Egyptian, Qatari, U.S., and Israeli officials convene in Doha for talks on Gaza truce extension

Shafaq News/ High-level diplomatic efforts are underway in Doha as Minister Abbas Kamel, the head of Egyptian intelligence, arrives in the Qatari capital on Tuesday. This visit coincides with the presence of the heads of Mossad and the CIA.

According to Cairo News Channel, citing informed Egyptian sources, officials from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Israel are holding discussions in Doha to build on progress made towards extending the truce in Gaza.

Simultaneously, the Washington Post reveals that the Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, has also landed in Qatar for meetings with Qatari officials and his counterparts from Israel and Egypt.

A U.S. official explained, "Director Burns traveled to Doha to hold meetings about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including ongoing discussions regarding the hostages."

In addition to Burns, the Director of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, and the head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel, are expected to join the discussions in Doha.

Burns has played a crucial role in the Biden administration's efforts to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel, mainly focused on securing the release of hostages.